Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly improving, with his vitals back to normal after he was taken to hospital.

His marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney of Jaster Athletes confirmed the development, noting that Hamlin has been put to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.” Doctors are currently doing a number of tests to determine the severity of his condition.

Damar Hamlin has been taken to a hospital after hen suffered a bad hit during their Monday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was trying to tackle wideout Tee Higgins who was running on the field after a catch, but the safety took a blow to the chest that put him down. While the 24-year-old was able to get up initially, he suddenly collapsed, prompting immediate medical attention.

Hamlin was given CPR on the field before he was stretchered off and taken by an ambulance to a hospital.

More details have yet to be revealed on Hamlin’s condition, though the latest update–if true–will at least give fans a sigh of relief as they await for his test results and official announcement from the Bills.

Heal up, Damar!