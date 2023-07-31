Damar Hamlin is back on the field! The Buffalo Bills safety has been practicing with the team throughout training camp, yes. However, today marks the first day that Hamlin will be playing in pads for the first time since the incident. This is a momentous moment for Hamlin, who nearly had his life and career cut short more than half a year ago.

However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows for Damar Hamlin's return. There's an emotional aspect to this return, and the Bills safety felt that during his return, per Kevin Patra. Hamlin admitted that there was some fear in his return, but he made the choice to return despite this fear.

“In football, you can't hit that field with … hesitation,” Bills safety Damar Hamlin aid. “You're putting yourself in more danger by doing that. Like I said, I made the choice to play. I'm processing a thousand emotions. I'm not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there. Like I say, my strength is rooted in my faith, and my faith is stronger than any fear.”

Hamlin's story is a harrowing and incredible tale. The Bills safety collapsed on the field after going through cardiac arrest against the Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field, and his condition was in jeopardy even after he was transported to the hospital. Thankfully, Hamlin made a full recovery, and now, he's back playing the sport he loves.

There will undoubtedly be some fear whenever Hamlin makes a tackle, no matter how routine it is. Still, the Bills safety is choosing to face this fear head-on. We are hoping that Hamlin continues to be successful on and off the field.