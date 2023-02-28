NFL general managers are speaking at the combine this week, and Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane gave some good updates on safety Damar Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin continues to see specialists according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He has “two or three more to see” according to Garafolo.

Team medical staff is going through the process with him, and Brandon Beane seems to know what Hamlin’s intentions are if he gets clearance.

“Assuming he gets full clearance I know he’d want to play,” Beane said, via Garafolo.

Beane said that Hamlin has been all over, joking that he has been “America’s guest” lately and was curtsied at the Philadelphia 76ers game on Monday, according to Garafolo.

Beane is hoping for a storybook ending where Hamlin returns to the field, but there are more medical steps for him to go through before that can happen.

“It’s a decision for Damar but also for us,” Beane said.

Damar Hamlin has been an inspirational story since he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is the founder of the Chasing M’s Foundation. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps and more.

The Chasing M’s Foundation raised over $9 million, and was the recipient of the Alan Page Community Award from the NFLPA in February.

While Hamlin was a starting safety for the Bills at the time, it would be an accomplishment for him to get back on the field in any capacity. It seems that could be on the table based on the latest on the latest update from Brandon Beane.