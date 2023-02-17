In an interview with Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin said that he is still looking forward to playing again in the NFL (h/t Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN).

“Eventually. That’s always the goal, like I said, as a competitor, you know, I’m trying to do things to keep advancing my situation,” Hamlin told Michael Strahan in an interview that aired on Fox during the Super Bowl LVII pregame show. “But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance.”

Damar Hamlin is still in the process of recovering from the scary injury he suffered during a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season last January. Hamlin collapsed on the field after trying to make a stop on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. It would later be reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. If not for the quick response of the medical personnel that attended to Hamling right away, Damar Hamlin would have been in a worse situation.

Damar Hamlin will also have to be 100 percent ready mentally to play football again. It’s one thing to suffer a torn ligament and recover from it and it’s another to come back from a cardiac arrest.

Hamlin was a sixth-round pick (212th overall) by the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year $3.64 million with the team weeks after. He has played a total of 29 games (13 starts) so far in his NFL career.