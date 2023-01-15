When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 2, all of us wondered if we were watching his final moments of his life.

Fast forward to Sunday, and Hamlin is letting us know he has the determination to survive, and a lot of love to give.

The process of showing love continued Sunday, as his Bills teammates prepared to battle the Miami Dolphins in the NFL’s Wild Card round. The message Damar Hamlin sent was simple, pointed, and full of support.

My heart is with my guys as they compete today! 🫶🏾 Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG ❤️💙 #BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/gPGp5MiQEz — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 15, 2023

A lot has changed in the days since we watched Hamlin receive CPR after suffering cardiac arrest, and it’s all been positive. People were on pins and needles wondering if he was going to make it out of the Cincinnati hospital he was transported to.

Not only did he make it out, he’s back home in Buffalo. The first words he was able to speak was in regards to the result of the game he left. Hamlin was able to talk to his teammates in a moment where they probably needed to hear from him before their final regular season game.

All of that built up to the moment we saw on Saturday, where linebacker Matt Milano posted an Instagram story of Hamlin visiting him and his teammates at the Bills practice facility.

One can only imagine the emotions and tears of joy that was flowing during that moment, but needless to say, this is a miraculous recovery from where we feared the results would be two weeks ago.

Here’s to your continued recovery Damar, and just as your heart is with your guys, many hearts are with you.