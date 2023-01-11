Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has officially been released from the hospital on Wednesday. After suffering his scary injury against the Bengals and undergoing days of treatment, Hamlin is finally returning home.

Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center on Monday. He underwent cardiac, neurological and vascular tests on Tuesday. The staff at Buffalo General cleared Hamlin, meaning that the safety has miraculously recovered from what was a terrifying situation.

When Hamlin went down against Cincinnati in Week 17, it appeared as if the whole world saw. There were waves of support with millions being donated to his ‘Chasing M’s,’ foundation. However, at that time, all anyone could do was truly hope for Hamlin’s recovery.

Originally, Hamlin was stationed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He underwent days of tests before transferring to the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute for more tests. But over time, those hopes became a reality. The staff at Buffalo General expressed confidence in Hamlin’s health and approved him to finally leave the hospital.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations,” Jamie Nadler, who led Hamlin’s care team in Buffalo said. “In consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

Whether Damar Hamlin plays football again remains up in the air. However, after going through everything he had to go through, Hamlin can now walk out of the hospital healthy and grateful that he has fully recovered from his frightening injury.