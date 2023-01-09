By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Damar Hamlin was recently transferred to a Buffalo hospital. The Bills safety took some time to share an inspiring message on Twitter after returning to Buffalo.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin wrote. “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!”

The NFL world honored Damar Hamlin during the weekend.

Hamlin also thanked the medical professionals who were by his side.

“Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC,” he wrote on Twitter. “Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!”

The Bills are headed to the postseason. Buffalo enjoyed a strong campaign and project to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. However, focusing on football has been difficult for Buffalo amid Damar Hamlin’s concern. But Hamlin, who wasted no time before asking if Buffalo won last week after suffering his injury, will provide motivation for the Bills moving forward. They would love to win the Super Bowl for Hamlin.

The playoffs are set to begin this week. Meanwhile, Damar Hamlin’s health continues to improve. But the league will continue to send their thoughts and prayers his way as he remains in the hospital.

We will continue to provide updates on Damar Hamlin as they are made available.