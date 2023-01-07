By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Davante Adams were seen wearing Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing prior to the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 matchup.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Davante Adams showing their support for Damar Hamlin in pregame warmups ahead of Chiefs-Raiders 🙏#ForDamarpic.twitter.com/QG4QnnQs8p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 7, 2023

The Chiefs and Raiders also held a moment of support for Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff, per ESPN.

The Chiefs and Raiders held a moment of support before the game for Damar Hamlin 🙏#ForDamarpic.twitter.com/5bPvmyxRKV — ESPN (@espn) January 7, 2023

Every team around the league is planning to honor Damar Hamlin in Week 18. The Buffalo Bills’ safety has made progress but is still in critical condition. Buffalo provided an update on Saturday, per the Bills Twitter account.

“Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition. He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.”

Hamlin’s GoFundMe recently went over $8 million dollars as donations continue to pour in. The sports world has come together to support him without question.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared his thoughts on the Damar Hamlin situation on Friday.

“Extraordinary situations bring out extraordinary people, and we continue to see that,” Goodell said. “His improving condition lifted the spirits of the entire league.”

The NFL world will continue to support Damar Hamlin in this time of need. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Davante Adams’ gestures were heartwarming. The Bills, who play the New England Patriots on Sunday, will certainly honor the safety ahead of their game. But focusing on football will be difficult for Buffalo with their teammate in the hospital. Nevertheless, the Bills players will do all they can to earn a victory for Hamlin.

We will provide updates on Hamlin as they are made available.