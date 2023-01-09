By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is returning to Buffalo after being discharged from the University of Cincinnati hospital on Monday. Hamlin will head to another hospital in Buffalo where he’ll continue to undergo treatment and be monitored following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday night in Week 17 against the Bengals. Via Ian Rapoport, Dr. William Knight confirmed that Hamlin was progressing to the “next stage” of his recovery.

Via Rapoport on Twitter:

“UC Health Center physicians announce that Bills S Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is back in Buffalo. WOW. Dr. William Knight: ‘I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery.'”

Exactly one week after his on-field collapse in Week 17, Hamlin is returning to Buffalo in what is a significant step in his recovery. It’s not precisely clear how long he’ll remain in the hospital in Buffalo, but to see the Bills defender return home is fantastic news.

Hamlin spent Sunday watching his teammates from the hospital in Cincinnati, cheering them on during the regular-season finale against the New England Patriots. The Bills scored a kick return touchdown on the opening kickoff, in what was a storybook start to the game with Hamlin watching.

This is great! Docs on Hamlin: "We have permission from him and his family to let you know he watched the game on Sunday. He was beyond excited." "When the opening kickoff was run back he set off every alarm in the ICU." pic.twitter.com/68NHbBia2W — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2023

Now, ahead of the Bills’ playoff run, Hamlin’s recovery has taken yet another key step, as he’s back in Buffalo to continue tests. Hopefully, the next update on Hamlin will continue heading in a positive direction.