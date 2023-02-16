Over the past month, we have learned a lot about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and judging off what we know now, there’s a lot to like about him.

The circumstances as to how this process started wasn’t the best. Hamlin collapsed on the field in a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. What looked bleak at the time turned into an adventure that captivated and inspired people all over the world.

With everything he has gone through since that evening in Cincinnati, Damar Hamlin decided to get a reminder of the moment, in the form of a tattoo that’s pictured on the TMZ Twitter page.

TMZ Sports has learned Damar Hamlin got a space-themed hand tattoo before the Super Bowl to remind him of the healing journey he's currently on. https://t.co/vFW6eMJ03a — TMZ (@TMZ) February 16, 2023

The tattoo is on his hand, and it’s not specifically of the moment where everything changed, but of the journey of healing he’s currently on.

There have been a lot of positive vibes for Hamlin, and he has used his platform to return the love and support he received as he was sitting in hospital beds recovering from cardiac arrest.

With that said, there was a moment where his fashion choice did spark backlash from a few individuals, most notably NFL running back Adrian Peterson. A jacket Hamlin wore to the Super Bowl had Peterson calling him out because it had a crucifix with an altered Jesus head.

After a while, Peterson was talked into reaching out to Hamlin, and the two had a conversation about the jacket. From all indications, things were smoothed out from the talk.

It’ll be interesting to see if the tattoo Hamlin has sparks some outrage, but on first look, mellow thoughts are what comes to mind.