Damar Hamlin is now well on his way to making a full recovery from his horrific on-field injury during the Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. This is obviously a tremendous development not only for the young man but for the Bills organization as well. The players on the squad have also taken well to their teammate’s recovery, particularly now that he has been able to visit the squad in the team’s facility.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott recently provided a timely update on Hamlin’s current injury status. According to the Buffalo shot-caller, the 24-year-old safety has been checking in on the team in the facility “almost daily” as he continues to recover from the cardiac arrest that he suffered a couple of weeks back:

“It’s limited, just overall,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here.”

There is still no timetable for Hamlin’s return to action, and at this point, it is clear that no one is pressuring him to do so. What’s important now is that he gets the rest that he needs in order to let his body get back to full strength again.

The Bills are slated to take on the Bengals in a highly-anticipated divisional-round matchup on Sunday and it remains to be seen if Hamlin will be able to join his squad in the stadium. He obviously won’t be playing, but his mere presence should serve as a major boost for his team as they look to take down Joe Burrow and the mighty Bengals:

“Well, I think the guys are in a good spot,” McDermott said. “Damar’s in the building now, almost starting daily, and so that’s, that’s good news. And as he continues to improve, I think those are, you know, that certainly helps. So that’s gonna be — I mean, that experience — we’ll carry that with us and there’s a challenge to that, but there’s also a lot of good that came from that. And I think right now we need to focus on the positives and the positives that came out of that, as opposed to the other piece of it right now.”