Bills DB Dane Jackson speaks out for first time since scary injury vs. Titans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a terrifying injury in Week 2 during Monday Night Football after an unfortunate accidental hit to the head from Tremaine Edmunds. Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance and taken to a hospital where he was examined. Fortunately, Jackson avoided long-term injury, and the Bills DB was back at the team’s practice facility on Wednesday, where he spoke with the media for the first time since the injury. Via Matthew Bové, Jackson revealed the amazing support he’s received from Bills fans in the days since the injury.

Dane Jackson said he had cards and edible arrangements sent to his house. Said the support from #BillsMafia has been unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QiLX4AO66v — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 28, 2022

Jackson informed the media that he’d received various cards and edible arrangements which were sent to his house in the aftermath of the injury. He described the support from Bills Mafia as being “unbelievable” during what was undoubtedly a difficult ordeal.

Jackson then elaborated on the injury itself, suggesting that he was mainly dealing with soreness. He added that every time he watches the replay, it makes his back hurt, via Alaina Getzenberg.

CB Dane Jackson, speaking for the first time since his neck injury, said that after all of the tests, he was really just sore. Nothing more than that. He said that when he watches the hit back, it makes his back hurt. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 28, 2022

It’s an extremely encouraging sign for Dane Jackson to be back in the Bills’ practice facility so soon after the dangerous injury. It’s unclear exactly when he’ll be able to return to action, but he seems to be making tremendous progress.

All signs indicate that he’s trending upwards after what was a harrowing sight on Monday night when the ambulance was forced onto the field to remove him after the hit from Edmunds.

With the help of the support of Bills Mafia, Jackson is doing much better, and he shared his gratitude towards the fan base in his first media address on Wednesday.