Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will not be with the team for the entire 2023 NFL season, the team announced Tuesday morning.

“Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has decided to take a year off from coaching in 2023,” said an announcement by the Bills public relations’ official Twitter account. “He plans to return to coaching in 2024.”

The Bills did not reveal a reason for Frazier’s hiatus from coaching. However, he had done an admirable job as the chief architect of Buffalo’s defense since he was named the team’s defensive coordinator in 2017. In the 2022 NFL regular season, the Bills managed to rank fourth overall in scoring defense with only 19.1 points allowed per game and seventh in total defense with just 319.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Also, the Bills have given up just 20 points per game, dating back to 2017. That’s the third-fewest points allowed per contest in the entire NFL over that stretch, as pointed out by the Bills’ website.

Before coming over to Buffalo to help the Bills’ defense, Frazier had several stints with other NFL franchises. The Philadelphia Eagles gave him his first coaching gig in the pros as a defensive backs coach from 1999 to 2002. He would later move on to the Cincinnati Bengals. Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Baltimore Ravens. In Minnesota, he was able to serve as the team’s head coach from 2011 to 2013.

The Bills made the NFL playoffs last season but lasted only until the AFC Divisional Round where they were eliminated from Super Bowl contention by one of Frazier’s former teams, the Bengals.