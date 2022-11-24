Published November 24, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills are playing on Thanksgiving in the early game against the Detroit Lions. What many people thought could be a cruise for the Bills is far from that. The Lions have won three straight games and boast one of the better offenses in the NFL. It was announced that Buffalo’s defense will get a much needed boost for this contest with cornerback Tre’Davious White being activated off injured reserve, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

White has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered ironically a year ago today, on Thanksgiving. The Bills were playing the night cap against the New Orleans Saints when the injury occurred. It’s been a long road back but he will finally be on the field for the Bills defense.

It’s a defense that entered the year as an elite unit. However, they have been hit with one injury after another. All-Pro safety Micah Hyde is out for the year with a neck injury. Fellow All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer also missed time due to injury. Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds remain out.

So, getting White back should certainly be a help to slow down this Lions offense. Detroit is 8th in the NFL in scoring at 25 points per game. However, at home, they average 31.6 points per game. Jared Goff usually looks like a different player playing in front of his home fans. D’Andre Swift is an elite tailback and Amon-Ra St. Brown is proving to be an emerging stud receiver.

This game will be far from easy, but is extremely important for the Bills nonetheless. Buffalo is tied atop the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins, who own the tie-breaker.