Details emerge on ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza’s chilling phone call with alleged rape victim

To say that the details about the gang-raping allegations lodged against Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza are disturbing would be a massive understatement. Dave Grebner of News 4 Buffalo shared some excerpts of the complaint, which are incredibly horrid and extremely tough to read.

It includes the phone call the alleged rape victim (Jane Doe) had with Matt Araiza after the date of the alleged incident. In that phone call, with Araiza unaware that Doe was with some detectives, he admitted that “he had tested positive for chlamydia,” a sexually transmitted disease. Matt Araiza then advised Doe to take a test. Doe and the detectives, however, were not able to make Matt Araiza say that he had sex with Doe, changing the tone shortly after the alleged victim asked “And did we have actual sex?”

As I mentioned in a previous tweet, some of the allegations against #punter Matt Araiza and two other players are disturbing. Among them, that he admitted to having an STD during call w/ alleged victim (& detectives observing). Be forewarned, these are graphic. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/6nGsFk3KGR — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) August 26, 2022

Matt Araiza, along with two other individuals who have been identified as Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, is alleged to have taken part in a gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in 2021. According to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenburg, the lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court.

“The lawsuit, obtained by ESPN, involves allegations against three current and former San Diego State Aztecs football players, including Araiza, who starred for the team last season. The other men named in the complaint are Zavier Leonard, a redshirt freshman at San Diego State, and Nowlin Ewaliko, who was a freshman last season but is no longer on the listed roster.”

Araiza, known also as the “Punt God,” was taken by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but his future in football is now certainly in great jeopardy.