In Week 2, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion against the Buffalo Bills, making waves across the NFL. In Week 9, Tagovailoa played in his second game since returning from that concussion injury, again facing the Bills. On a critical fourth-down play, ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth spoke on the Dan Patrick Show that he believes the Bills took it easy on Tagovailoa in not going all-out.

“It was just watching the game. It popped into my head when I saw it on that fourth down and also when I saw it on one of the pass rush attempts. It wasn’t like a completely prevalent thing, but it looked odd to me. Maybe I was out there looking for it because we were all kind of nervous watching Tua play. It shocked me because that’s not the mentality I would’ve had or the mentality any player that I played with would’ve had.

“I could be wrong, and I’m sure no Bills players would step up and say that, and I’d imagine that Tua did not experience it that way. But when I was watching the game, particularly that fourth down when Tua dove for the first down, an important moment, that’s a play where you normally meet him head to head right there.”

At this point in the game, the Bills were up 20-13 early in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa dove for the first down, and Buffalo challenged the spot, in the belief that his knee came down early. The play was upheld, and the Dolphins would go on to score to tie the game before exchanging touchdowns again to tie the game at 27-27. With seconds left in the contest, Buffalo's Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning 61-yard field goal, sealing the 30-27 Week 9 win.

Bills rolling on four-game winning streak

Buffalo will be without wideout Keon Coleman in Week 10 because of a wrist injury. The rookie pass-catcher is third on the team with 22 receptions, 417 receiving yards and three scores. Coleman has been Josh Allen's big-play outlet, as the 21-year-old has 10 receptions of 20+ yards.

The Bills made two moves to bolster their defensive front by signing defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson.

With everything going the Bills' way lately, Allen is trying to make one change to his game while speaking on the Pat McAfee Show. The 28-year-old wants to talk less trash.

“I think actually I toned it down quite a bit,” Allen said. “I think early on in my career, I relied heavily on that, and I think the mantra is still there, and it just carries some weight from earlier in my career. You see clips, and every once in a while, I will pull something out of the rabbit’s hat.”

The 7-2 Bills travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts in Week 10 on Sunday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m. EST.