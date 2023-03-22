Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Ed Oliver has been an explosive defensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills since entering the NFL in 2019. However, Oliver’s latest Instagram posts have some linking the Bills’ standout to the Chicago Bears.

Oliver recently posted three Instagram stories depicting him sacking the quarterbacks of the NFC North. The first video was of Oliver taking down Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions. The second is Oliver sacking the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and the third is the defensive lineman bringing down Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

There were no videos/pictures of Ed Oliver sacking Justin Fields or any Bears quarterback. It could all just be social media fun. Oliver did include emojis and small messages throughout. But Oliver has been brought up as a potential trade target in the past. Maybe the defensive lineman is trying to send a Bears trade smoke signal.

Oliver is in the final year of his contract. Rather than extending him, Buffalo could be forced to trade Oliver. It would be a tough sell for the Bills as he has racked up 151 tackles, 42 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks over his four year career. If Oliver and the Bills couldn’t come to terms on a deal, Buffalo wouldn’t let him leave for free.

The Bears still have almost $40 million in cap space, the most among any team in the NFL. After their trade with the Panthers, they have more than enough capital to facilitate a deal. If Oliver is traded, the Bears seem like a pristine location.

However, Oliver remains on the Bills. His Instagram posts hold no bearing on his contract. But as the days go on, Oliver’s situation with the Bills will get stickier. And the cryptic Instagram posts could increase.