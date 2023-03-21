The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a contract with former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Leaving QB Josh Allen, Isaiah McKenzie joins a team with no current guarantee at the most important position in football, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Isaiah McKenzie played 15 games for the Buffalo Bills last season, finishing with a respectable line of 42 catches, 423 yards and 4 touchdowns. He served a dependable role behind WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis for the gunslinger Allen.

Leaving Buffalo will be a big change for McKenzie, as he has spent the last five of his six career seasons in Buffalo. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft, but ultimately spent just one year at Mile High Stadium.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they are adding Isaiah McKenzie to a wide receiver room led by Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce after the recent departure of Paris Campbell in free agency. They are hoping to stabilize a group that has no current idea of who they will be catching passes from.

The quarterback room has been in flux all off-season for the Colts, and frankly has been ever since the abrupt retirement by Andrew Luck. They already released Matt Ryan last Tuesday and signed Gardner Minshew to a contract last Thursday. Minshew joins Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles, but it is unlikely this is the final QB room come week 1 for the Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and will most likely be taking a quarterback. Isaiah McKenzie will be one of many within the Colts organization who will be glued to the TV once the Colts are on the clock.