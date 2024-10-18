The Buffalo Bills are one of the top teams in the AFC. Buffalo is 4-2 heading into Week 7 and feels firmly in control of the AFC East thanks to their two-game lead. The Bills also made a big trade this week to solidify their Super Bowl plans.

The Bills traded for Amari Cooper from the Browns on Tuesday. This video of Cooper's first practice with the Bills should have fans excited to see him make his Buffalo debut.

Cooper will clearly wear No. 18 for the Bills, the fourth different number he has worn in the NFL. He has a hilarious reason why he chose No. 18.

“I only had two options,” Cooper said, per Alex Brasky of Batavia Daily News.

Buffalo is ready to roll ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Titans.

How does Amari Cooper change the Bills on offense?

Adding Amari Cooper to the Bills' offense could have a hugely positive impact on the team.

Before adding Cooper, the Bills were operating with a similar mantra to the Packers — we don't need a WR1, but we have a ton of intriguing weapons. That strategy is not the worse approach, but it just isn't the same as having an alpha wide receiver.

One unsung benefit of having a clear WR1 is that opposing defenses are forced to game plan around that player. Cooper is likely to draw the top cornerback from each Bills opponent down the stretch, which should open things up for everyone else. Buffalo has plenty of players like Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and more who can take advantage of one-on-one matchups that are created by the attention Cooper demands.

Plus, Cooper is just a great wide receiver. He has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in four of his last five seasons, including two seasons with the Browns where Cooper had sub-par QB play to say the least. It is fascinating to consider how much production he will have with Josh Allen as his new QB.

It may take some time for Cooper to get acclimated to playing in Buffalo. However, once he does, the Bills will become even more dangerous as they prepare for a deep run into the playoffs.