The Bills are among the best teams in the NFL, while the Titans have struggled this season as one of the worst teams. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Bills prediction and pick.

The Titans have struggled with a record of 1-4. They have one win against a struggling Dolphins team and losses against the Bears, the Jets, the Packers, and the Colts. Their defense has been a big key for them, while the offense has struggled a lot. There are a lot of questions surrounding the Titans and their offense because Will Levis has struggled and might get benched sooner rather than later.

The Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL. They are 4-2, with wins against the Cardinals, Dolphins, Jaguars, and Jets and losses to the Ravens and Texans. The Bills lead the AFC East, and Josh Allen is the frontrunner to win the MVP award. The defense has also played well so far, and they are primed to stay on top of the AFC.

Here are the Titans-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Bills Odds

Tennessee Titans: +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +350

Buffalo Bills: -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Titans vs. Bills

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tennessee Titans need a rebound after struggling to start the year. Their offense has been a big struggle. They average 253.2 yards per game, which is second to last in the NFL. Then, they are only scoring 19.2 points per game. Will Levis has struggled this season with 699 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 66.4% completion percentage. Tony Pollard has had a solid season on the ground this season, with 78 carries for 339 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The receiving corps has been awful, with the leading receiver being DeAndre Hopkins with 14 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown.

The Titans' defense has been great. They allow 248.8 total yards per game, which is the best in the NFL, and 22 points per game. They also have the best passing defense in the NFL, allowing 137 yards through the air. This defense has a lot of talent as well with Jeffrey Simmons being a leader up front for the Titans and with Harold Landry III and Ernest Jones IV at linebacker. Then, in an elite secondary that features Quandre Diggs, Amani Hooker, and L'Jarius Sneed. This defense has a huge challenge against the Bills too.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bills have been great this season. They have been humming on offense for the most part up to this point in the year. They average 309.7 yards per game and score 27.5 points per game. The offense goes as Josh Allen goes under center. He has 1,160 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and zero interceptions with a 62.8% completion percentage. The running game has been great with James Cook. Cook has 309 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries. Khalil Shakur has been solid in the receiving corps, but they just got even better with the addition of Amari Cooper after a trade with the Browns.

The Bills' defense has been solid this season but also inconsistent at times. They allow 350.8 yards per game and 21 points per game. They have been great against the pass, allowing 210 yards per game, but have struggled against the running game this season. The defense has talent, too, with Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver up front and Rasul Douglas and Taylor Rapp in the secondary.

Final Titans-Bills Prediction & Pick

The Bills had a massive win on Monday Night, and while I completely understand that the Titans are struggling, the Titans should cover in this game. They have an elite defense, and I do think they can keep things somewhat close, even if it's a late cover. I trust this defense and their running game to slow things down and keep the ball away from Josh Allen. The Bills are the better team and should win at home, but expect Tennessee to cover.

Final Titans-Bills Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Titans +8.5 (-105)