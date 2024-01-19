The Bills will be without some key players against the Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott declared wide receiver Gabe Davis out for Sunday's Divisional Round showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. McDermott also ruled out safety Taylor Rapp, cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Baylon Spector during his Friday morning radio hit on WGR 550, according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

Davis missed the Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers because of the knee injury he suffered in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills wideout hasn't practiced all week, so it's no surprise he has already been ruled out.

This is a tough blow for Buffalo for this playoff matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Davis enjoyed another strong season catching passes from Josh Allen, hauling in 45 balls for 746 yards and seven touchdowns, though he was quiet against Kansas City in the 20-17 win earlier in the season. The 24-year-old failed to catch a single pass on two targets.

However, who can forget Davis' playoff performance against the Chiefs two seasons ago? The Bills wide receiver caught eight passes for 201 yards and a whopping four touchdowns in a heartbreaking 42-36 overtime loss.

Other Bills injuries

In addition to Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs missed practice Thursday and was limited with a foot injury on Friday. While Diggs will almost certainly play, his situation will be one to monitor, especially with Davis already out of the lineup. Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Hardy are in line for increased opportunities with Davis and Diggs hurting.

The Bills are also dealing with plenty of injuries on defense. Taylor Rapp, Christian Benford and Baylon Spector are all out, while a number of other players are banged up. That list includes Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, Taron Johnson and Rasul Douglas. Matt Milano and Tre'Davious White are out for the season, and Jordan Phillips is on injured reserve.