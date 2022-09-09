Gabriel Davis rocks sick ‘Peaky Blinders’ cleats Tommy Shelby would love vs. Rams

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis was among those projected ahead of the 2022 NFL season to have a breakout year. And so far in Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, he is showing why many believed in him to have that kind of campaign. But even before the game even started, he appeared to have already stolen the show with a cool pair of Peaky Blinders-inspired cleats.

Bills WR Gabe Davis is rocking Peaky Blinders cleats tonight painted by @MACHE275. His updated projection for the game is 9 catches, 221 yards and 6 TD. pic.twitter.com/qY36aUX9wX — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2022

Gabriel Davis has become a trustworthy weapon for quarterback Josh Allen. Lined up across Bills WR1 Stefon Diggs and with the departures of wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis should see plenty more opportunities downfield.

At the time of this writing, he’s already got 88 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches and five targets. Gabriel Davis scored the first touchdown of the 2022 NFL season to put the Bills on the board first and give them the early lead versus the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills are only going to get even scarier if Gabriel Davis manages to sustain his Week 1 form, regardless of how this game against the Rams concludes. Davis has never had a season in which he posted more than 600 receiving yards, but he’s already on pace to collect over 1,000 with the way he is balling out at SoFi Stadium.

Last season, Gabriel Davis had 549 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 35 catches and 53 targets. He was sensational in the 2022 NFL Playoffs when he posted five touchdown grabs and 242 receiving yards on 10 receptions and 13 targets across two games.