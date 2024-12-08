The Buffalo Bills are on a roll heading into their Week 14 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, as they are fresh off clinching a playoff spot with a big win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. The Bills will be hoping to pick up another win against the Rams, but Josh Allen and the rest of the offense may have a tough task on their hands thanks to a pair of injuries.

Buffalo's supporting cast on offense around Allen has been their biggest concern all year long, and while Allen has performed at a very high level, he could be without a pair of his top pass catchers in Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman for their next game. Kincaid isn't expected to be able to suit up due to a knee injury, while Coleman is being labeled as a game-time decision thanks to a wrist injury.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) is not expected to play today, per me and Mike Garafolo. This is his first week back at practice since his injury. WR Keon Coleman (wrist) is more of a game-time decision.”

Josh Allen won't love Bills latest Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman injury updates

This is a pretty tough blow for the Bills, but this is what they have been dealing with for a couple of weeks now. Kincaid hasn't played since Week 10 when Buffalo beat the Indianapolis Colts due to his knee ailment, while Coleman hasn't played since Week 9, due to his wrist injury. And yet, the Bills, thanks in large part to Allen's superb play, have not skipped a beat.

With Kincaid likely out, Dawson Knox will step up to be the team's top tight end, while Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, and Curtis Samuel will be leading the way at wide receiver if Coleman cannot suit up. It will be worth looping back around to see what their final statuses end up being, but for now, it looks like Buffalo is set to be short handed on offense once again for this battle with Los Angeles.