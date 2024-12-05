With a Buffalo Bills Week 14 game coming up against the Los Angeles Rams, all eyes are going to be on the 10-2 Bills to see if they can continue their winning streak — which currently sits at seven games after a 35-10 demolition of the San Francisco 49ers in the snow in Week 13. Ahead of the Bills-Rams game, we'll be making our Bills Week 14 predictions.

This is an important game for the Bills because it could be considered a “trap game.” The Rams are a middling 6-6, but any offense featuring Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp with Sean McVay calling the shots can be dangerous. The Bills also have a massive matchup coming up in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions that could be a potential Super Bowl preview, but they can't get ahead of themselves because the Rams won't be an easy out.

The Bills are looking to round into playoff form, and a tune-up game against the Rams in Los Angeles would be a great way to do it. At the very least, we know it won't be a snowy affair. Nevertheless, let's move on to our Bills Week 14 predictions.

Bills QB Josh Allen will continue his hot streak

Josh Allen is again playing at an MVP level, and this very well could be the year that he brings in MVP honors. He's seemingly always been in the running ever since the Bills drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2018, but he's never actually brought home the gold. Come to think of it, that's a great way to describe his Bills teams as well.

Nonetheless, Allen has been on a hot streak. He has a 3-to-3 interception-to-touchdown ratio over the last three games, but where he's turned it up is with his legs. He's notched three rushing touchdowns over the past three weeks, including a majestic 26-yard scamper that broke the backs of the Kansas City Chiefs in their mid-November matchup. There was also this incredible play against the 49ers, which technically counted as a receiving touchdown.

Allen's 20 touchdowns thrown are sixth amongst all NFL quarterbacks, and his six rushing touchdowns on the season have him tied with running backs like Alvin Kamara, and he's one behind Chuba Hubbard and Bijan Robinson.

Allen will stay elite against the Rams with touchdowns with both his arm and his legs in Week 14.

James Cook will find the end zone twice

For as hot as Allen has been for the Bills as of late, running back James Cook is right there with him in production. Cook has rushed for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season. That touchdown mark has him tied with Saquon Barkley, David Montgomery, and Joe Mixon, and keep in mind that Derrick Henry has 13.

Cook is undoubtedly one of the NFL's top running backs this season, and he has six rushing touchdowns in the Bills' last five games.

The Rams have one of the NFL's worst run defenses, so it's easy to predict that Cook is going to have another big game. He's going to find the end zone twice against a Rams defense that gives up 144.2 yards per game on the ground, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NFL heading into Week 14.

Taylor Rapp will pick off Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has been an elite NFL quarterback over his 16 seasons, and his Super Bowl LVI win with the Rams may have solidified his place as an eventual NFL Hall of Famer. Stafford is far from infallible, though. For as good as his arm (still) is at 36 years old, he's always been somewhat of a “gunslinger” when it comes to turnovers.

To that point, Stafford has thrown seven interceptions this season compared to 17 touchdowns. He had a stretch earlier in the campaign where he threw one interception in six straight games, but he's actually been clean in three in a row. He threw for four touchdowns compared to no interceptions in a win over the New England Patriots, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and then two touchdowns compared to no interceptions in a Week 14 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The point here is this: Stafford, for as great as he is, is due for one.

Meanwhile, Taylor Rapp — who, ironically, was on that Super Bowl Rams team with Stafford — is due for an interception. He notched an interception in two straight games with picks against the Indianapolis Colts and Chiefs, but he didn't secure one against the 49ers.

That's a “cold streak” for a talented safety like Rapp, and he'll use his connection with Stafford, as well as his ball-hawking ability, to turn his former teammate over in this one.