The world needs a lot more Josh Allen right now. The Buffalo Bills star is easily one of the most electrifying players in the NFL today. His abilities on the field tantalize everyone in existence. Most football fans are just raring to see Allen and his teammates take the field again, even for just a short time.

Well, it turns out the fans will get their wish… and then some. Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed his plans for the team in their preseason game against the Denver Broncos. The coach said that most of the starters will be playing ‘a healthy amount’, including a certain Josh Allen, who missed the first preseason game. (via Jon Scott)

Sean McDermott says most of the #Bills starters will “play a healthy amount” Saturday against the Broncos, including Josh Allen. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 18, 2022

The Bills over the last few years have morphed from league laughingstock to dominant force in a dominant conference. They showed flashes of their brilliance in the regular season last year, earning the division in the process. A brutal shellacking of the New England Patriots paved the way for a heavyweight matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That divisional-round game will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, game in recent NFL playoff history. The Bills and the Chiefs traded blow after blow for the entire game. For every Patrick Mahomes bomb, Allen was there to counter with an equally devastating explosion. Unfortunately, Buffalo wound up losing the game in overtime.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the Bills’ offense looks after a full offseason on working on their past errors. Can they finally overcome the Chiefs and rule the AFC?