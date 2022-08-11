Josh Allen’s status for preseason opener vs. Colts, revealed

The Buffalo Bills officially get started with their first preseason game on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. By no surprise, star quarterback Josh Allen will not play quite yet.

Via Jon Scott:

Josh Allen WILL NOT play in Saturday’s preseason opener. #Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 11, 2022

Most first-stringers aren’t suiting up in the preseason openers, so this isn’t exactly a shocker. It’s a big year ahead for Allen, who is looking to take the Bills to the promised land. He put together a historic performance in the playoffs and nearly knocked out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs if it wasn’t for the obscure overtime rules.

Josh Allen threw for 4,407 yards in 2021 and 36 touchdowns while getting picked off 15 times in 17 games. Although his numbers were down slightly from 2020, Allen will be poised to show out in 2022. He threw for 4,544 yards that year and 37 touchdowns.

In Allen’s place on Saturday, backups Case Keenum and Matt Barkley will handle the quarterback duties. It’s unknown at this point if Allen plays in Buffalo’s other two preseason games. Head coach Sean McDermott is doing everything possible to not jeopardize his signal-caller’s health before a massive Week 1 tilt with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

McDermott also voiced that he hasn’t yet made decisions on the status of other starters. That will be done on an individual basis when Saturday rolls around. The Bills also face the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers in preseason action. Josh Allen and the squad actually begin their campaign on Thursday Night Football in what should be a fantastic preview of the season.