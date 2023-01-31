Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane only has one piece of criticism for his superstar quarterback: stop getting hit. Beane has no doubts about Josh Allen as his franchise signal-caller, but he wants the 26-year-old to do more to protect himself on the field.

“The only thing I’d get onto him is that he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”

Josh Allen had a career-high 124 rushing attempts in 2022 for the Bills, and he also took 33 sacks, the second most in his career, per Pro Football Talk. With the Firebaugh, CA native under contract through 2028, Beane believes the Bills still have a wide-open Super Bowl window.

The team needs to find a way to be more threatening in the run game besides Allen, Brandon Beane says, that would force defenses to not drop “six or seven men into coverage and make things harder for Allen; if teams dare the Bills to run, the Bills need to make them pay.”

Beane and the Bills ranked seventh in the league in rushing yards per game in 2022-23, but Allen contributed 762 yards to that. Beane asserts that if there’s one thing that needs to change next season, it’s Allen carrying the ball less often.

Josh Allen played through an elbow injury for the final 11 weeks of the campaign, and declined an invitation to the Pro Bowl as he continues to rest and rehab the ailment.

He has stressed that he will be good to go for team-related activities in the offseason, and plans to be fully healthy for the start of next season.