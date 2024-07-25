Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller won a Super Bowl in Denver and has seen his star dim among NFL fans in the ensuing years.

Miller is still one of the most talented players in the NFL at age 35, but injuries have derailed his chances to help Buffalo become a Super Bowl champion in the last year. Miller made a humbling admission on his 2023 injury woes on Wednesday, as shared in a report by Alaina Getzenberg.

The Miller admission came during Josh Allen's latest sighting with his girlfriend that broke the Internet. Two big Buffalo training camp battles were analyzed and shared.

Will Miller regain his Pro Bowl form at this relatively advanced stage of his career?

Miller has a few things to say about the possibilities.

Von Miller shares thoughts on 2023 challenges

The Bills' Miller said he probably should not have played last season, but his pride and tough-minded nature did not allow him to sit on the bench.

“That's probably what should have happened, but I didn't want that to happen,” Miller said. “I wanted to be out there and play.

“If I was 50%, like, nobody was going to stop me from going out there.

“(Bills GM Brandon) Beane wasn't, nobody was going to stop me from going out there. But the truth, just being honest with you guys, my knee wasn't at a place where I could go, and I could move, and I could do the things that I wanted to do. I mean, I could play, but that was just about it.”

Miller reveals he's in prime condition heading into the 2024-2025 Bills season

Miller said that he is feeling better than he has in many moons after Buffalo's second day of training camp.

“I'm feeling good,” the Bills LB said.

“I'm ready to go. And I'm fired up that I didn't have the type of production that I wanted last year.”

A pass rushing marvel off the edge, the Bills' Miller will be flanked by rising stars like James Cook and Josh Allen.

James Cook is the University of Georgia alumnus who has gained confidence and skills in recent years while Josh Allen remains a top ten QB, top 1-3 in the league when he's on and playing with confidence and aggression.

Miller might not be the player he was in Denver, but he certainly has plenty of ability that will be put to good use by Coach Sean McDermott's team this season.