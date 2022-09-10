Isaiah McKenzie does epic baby gender reveal during TD celebration vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills started their season with a big win against the Los Angeles Rams. They won the game 31-10. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie put on a big show and was able to celebrate in a unique way.

In the third quarter of the game, Isaiah McKenzie made his way to the endzone, making the score 17-10. In celebration of his touchdown, McKenzie celebrated in a big way.

After scoring, McKenzie found his way to the camera where he yelled, “It’s a boy!”

The veteran wide receiver delivered a gender reveal for his sister during his celebration.

“IT’S A BOY.” 👶 Isaiah McKenzie delivered the big GENDER REVEAL news for his sister after scoring during the Bills-Rams matchup. (via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/wOPFERpr2H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

Isaiah McKenzie finished the game with two receptions for 19 receiving yards and one touchdown.

With the Bills’ offense seemingly moving on all cylinders, McKenzie had opportunities to produce.

In the past, he has been a reliable receiving option for the Bills. In his five seasons with the team, he has appeared in 54 games. He has recorded 97 receptions for 912 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The Bills have a talented receiving room, with Steffon Diggs and Gabriel Davis leading the unit. Both players put on a show in week one, giving Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey one the biggest challenges of his career.

When guarding either Diggs or Davis, Ramsey allowed three catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs & Gabe Davis vs Jalen Ramsey last night: 🔹 3 catches

🔹 89 yards

🔹 2 TDs

🔹 156.3 rating when targeted pic.twitter.com/iWvlnoqQqP — PFF (@PFF) September 9, 2022

With the emergence of Gabriel Davis, secondaries will have even more trouble with the Bills’ offense. This could give Isaiah McKenzie the biggest opportunity of his career. The veteran receiver could be in for a big season in 2022. He has already started off the season with a bang.