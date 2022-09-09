‘He just gets uninterested in the game’: Richard Sherman blasts Jalen Ramsey after he was cooked by Bills

Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams had a rough start to the season. The Buffalo Bills took down the Rams 31-10. And Ramsey was on the receiving end of several massive plays.

Jalen Ramsey has been regarded as the NFL’s best corner for quite some time now. But last night, he seemed to be a shell of his former self.

The Bills targeted Ramsey seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Along with this, Josh Allen had a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

The Bills wide receiving duo of Steffon Diggs and Gabriel Davis gave Jalen Ramsey problems all night. Ramsey allowed three catches, 89 receiving yards, and two touchdowns when guarding the two.

In reaction to Jalen Ramsey’s performance, future hall of famer Richard Sherman gave his opinion.

During an appearance on the Jim Rome show, Richard Sherman stated, “He has an immense talent and he can do everything you want him to do… but he just gets uninterested in the game. And seems disinterested. Or lackadaisical. Or whatever word you may use to describe it. But it leads to big plays.”

This critique from Richard Sherman is no small thing, especially given his success in the NFL. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and a member of the 2010 All Decade Team, has put together a hall of fame resume.

Jalen Ramsey has also been elite throughout his career. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has been dominant since his rookie season. A tough outing in week one doesn’t tell the whole story. And with a whole season to go, Jalen Ramsey has more than enough time to turn it around.