Kylie Kelce opens up on Jason Kelce stealing the show last Sunday

Heading into January 21's Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, all eyes were on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. After all, the main storyline revolving around the matchup touched on Mahomes playing his first-ever playoff outing on the road. Aside from the quarterbacks, Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce was also anticipated by the media. However, looking back, one person stole the entire show: Jason Kelce.

The Philadelphia Eagles Center was visibly shirtless with a beer in his hand, screaming in support of his brother Travis. Additionally, he even went out of the stadium suite where he watched from and was seen flocking among the Bills fans.

Now Kylie Kelce, Jason's significant other, opened up on her husband's Sunday antics, describing in detail the amount of energy Jason had.

“He desperately wanted to go through a table,” she said, per the Score. “It was on his checklist. He did not get a chance to do that…so when he got into the suite, he said to me, ‘I'm gonna take my shirt off and I'm gonna jump out'…I think it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break a table.”

Kylie Kelce with the full breakdown of Jason's antics at the Chiefs-Bills game. 😂 (via @GMA, h/t @NFL) pic.twitter.com/7Mbxetyk9c — theScore (@theScore) January 26, 2024

Considering Jason Kelce's 6-foot-3, 295-pound frame, most tables wouldn't have stood a chance so it might have been best that he channeled his energy into hopping in and out of the suite. Regardless, one heartwarming moment stood out in the form of Kelce bringing a young Taylor Swift fan near the suite so she would be able to greet the pop star herself.

TRENDING: Jason Kelce carried this young Bills fan to say hi to Taylor Swift Man of the peoplepic.twitter.com/ox61QlFGWu — NFLCentral (@ViralNFL) January 22, 2024

Jason Kelce may be at the twilight of his career, but if there's one thing he's gained, it's the admiration of NFL fans all over the country. At the moment, he's one of the league's most interesting personalities and it's easy to see why.