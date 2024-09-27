The Buffalo Bills are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Buffalo is 3-0 and looking like one of the most unbeatable teams in the league next to Kansas City. One former Bill believes that one coaching change from last season made all the difference in their success.

Former Bills RB Damien Harris spoke out on a recent podcast episode about why Buffalo had to change offensive coordinators to bring out the best in Josh Allen.

Damien Harris, who had signed a one-year deal to play with the Bills last year, was in the locker room with Josh Allen and ex-OC Ken Dorsey.

“When I looked at Josh it just seemed like maybe the plays weren’t being called the way that he wanted,” Harris said. “Maybe certain situations that weren’t calls that he liked. There was something that wasn’t clicking. I think personality does have a lot to do with that because when I looked at Ken Dorsey and his personality, he’s more like an evil genius, like a mad scientist. Very smart, a little quirky something like that.”

Harris believes that current OC Joe Brady fits Josh Allen much better in terms of personality type.

“Josh is literally the world’s biggest, strongest, fastest, toddler. I swear, he’s so playful, he loves to joke, he loves to have a good time. He loves to be laid back,” Harris continued. “When you’re a guy who is that talented and can win you games at the level of Josh Allen can, if he wants it a little bit relaxed and a little loose, that’s kind of the wave you’ve got to ride. Because again you’re not talking about just your average quarterback, we’re talking about the MVP front runner this year. We’re talking about the best quarterback outside of Patrick Mahomes in the NFL right now. So if that’s what he wants, that’s what you’ve got to give him and that’s what Joe Brady is.”

Bills QB Josh Allen, OC Joe Brady seems to be the perfect pair

Damien Harris continued by saying that Joe Brady understands how to coach a superstar QB like Josh Allen.

“Joe Brady is as cool as the other side of the pillow,” Harris said. “He coached in LSU so he’s been with guys that have that superstar nature but he’s been a part of those cultures where it’s like man we just show up and we play ball.”

Ken Dorsey was fired after a 5-5 start for the Bills last year. Joe Brady took over the team as the interim OC role last year and led them to an 11-6 finish. In 2024, they are off to a 3-0 start and look as dominant as ever.

Allen has thrown seven touchdowns so far this season with zero interceptions. He also has one of the league's best quarterback ratings (STAT) through three weeks. Allen has also rushed for two touchdowns as well and is always a threat to escape the pocket if a play breaks down.

After three weeks, Josh Allen is the favorite to win the MVP Award according to multiple sportsbooks.