Bills safety Jordan Poyer breaks silence on contract talks at training camp

The Buffalo Bills had the best statistical defense in the NFL last season. In particular, their secondary was elite. Strong safety Jordan Poyer was one of the biggest reasons why. However, he is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Bills, with neither side coming to an agreement on an extension.

On Sunday, the Bills opened training camp and had full attendance. Not only was Poyer there with his teammates, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was as well. Poyer addressed the thought of holding out amid the negotiations, captured by Spectrum’s Jon Scott.

“I’m letting them handle that side of it,” Poyer said. “Like I said, Drew’s here today to talk things out with Brandon. I know they’re working things out on both sides. I’m just really excited to be here today with my teammates and see guys again and start this journey and continue to get better each and every day.”

The Bills safety was named NFL First Team All-Pro last season for the first time in his career. He finished the regular season with the second most total tackles on the team with 91, had five interceptions, three sacks, nine pass breakups, and eight tackles for loss. He was the only player in the NFL this season to have three sacks and five interceptions. Not bad for a guy drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

However, he is on the wrong side of 30 looking for a long-term deal. Poyer turned 31 years old in April.

Nevertheless, he is coming off of the best year of his career. The Bills are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl and Buffalo’s safety would likely be a big part of that were it to come to fruition.