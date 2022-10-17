Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer suffered a rib injury in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was cleared to play in Week 6, but curiously, he wasn’t cleared to fly with the team.

Poyer did play in the Bills’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His team picked up a 24-20 victory over the team that knocked them from the playoffs two years running.

So, how did the star Bills safety make it to and from the game? Well, according to Poyer himself, he drove. He used a car service to make the 15-hour and nearly 1,000-mile trip from Buffalo to Kansas City and back again.

Some may question why the Bills star was allowed to play in the game but not allowed to fly. According to ESPN, the reason behind his inability to fly was a medical concern over the changes in air pressure that occur when flying.

Poyer not only played, but he played the entire game. He played 100% of the Bills’ defensive snaps during the games. He also had four tackles during the contest.

“This is the next one, so it’s good that we got [the win] going into the bye week,” Poyer said. “Gotta get everybody healthy again and come back home against … the Packers.”

Poyer is expected to be able to fly soon. He won’t have to worry about it next week, however. The Bills are on a bye next week, which should benefit his chances of being cleared.

The Bills’ next road game is on Nov. 6. Buffalo doesn’t have to travel far, as they will be taking on the New York Jets that day.