Josh Allen was nearly unstoppable during Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park. Allen was so good, he duplicated a monster feat last seen done in the NFL by Aaron Rodgers back in 2019, when the now-New York Jets quarterback was still with the Green Bay Packers, per Ari Meirov.

Bills QB Josh Allen is the second player in NFL history to have at least 300 passing yards, 4 TD passes, one rushing TD, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating in a game, joining Aaron Rodgers (Week 7 of 2019). A picture-perfect game from #17.

Allen torched the Dolphins' defense for 320 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions, while also connecting on 21 of his 25 throws. He was sacked twice for a loss of 10 yards, but that was all the Dolphins could do in trying to slow down Allen in a 48-20 victory over Miami. Stefon Diggs was the biggest beneficiary of Allen's big game, as the wide receiver had 120 receiving yards and three touchdowns on six receptions and seven targets.

Allen has clearly gotten over his debacle in Week 1's loss on the road to the Jets. Since Week 2, he has passed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns with just an interception, while posting an impressive 76.6 percent completion rate across three games.

The challenge for Allen now is sustaining his terrific form. It is going to be easier said than done, but the Bills believe he can deliver the goods every week. Up next for Allen and Buffalo is a game across the pond, with the Bills playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season.