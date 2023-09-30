The Miami Dolphins will follow a historic week as they head to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Dolphins-Bills prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dolphins demolished the Denver Broncos 70-20 in a historic win. Amazingly, they came within three points of tying the NFL record for points in a game. It was the most points by an NFL team since 1966. Remarkably. the Fins had a chance to set a record and abstained. Tua Tagovailoa passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, rookie De'von Achane rushed 18 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Raheem Mostert rushed 13 times for 82 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill set an NFL record after he had nine receptions for 157 yards. He now becomes the fastest player in NFL history to reach the most receiving yards with a new team, as he has 2,019 yards through 20 games.

The Bills destroyed the Washington Commanders 37-3. Significantly, they dominated from start to finish. Josh Allen went 20 for 32 with 218 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception while rushing three times for 46 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, James Cook rushed 15 times for 98 yards. Stefon Diggs had eight receptions for 111 yards. Likewise, Gabe Davis had one catch for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 61-52-1. Conversely, the Bills have won six of the past seven games. They split the regular-season series last year. However, the Bills won the AFC Wildcard game. The Bills won both games by three points.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins look like the scariest offense in the NFL. Somehow, their starters destroyed the Broncos with every chance they got. The Fins now hope to keep the momentum going against a much more difficult team.

Tagovailoa passed for 1024 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. Likewise, Mostert has rushed 41 times for 240 yards and six scores. Achane now has 19 rushes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Ultimately, Hill has caught 25 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle missed last week's game due to a concussion. However, the Dolphins believe he will play this Sunday. Waddle has eight receptions for 164 yards.

Tagovailoa went 17 for 30 with 234 yards and two touchdowns in the road loss to the Bills last season. Then, he went 13 for 18 with 186 yards and one touchdown in the win. Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards in the loss last season. Meanwhile, Waddle caught three passes for 114 yards and a score in the loss and four for 102 yards in the win.

The defense has had an up-and-down season. Ultimately, Xavier Howard has 14 solo tackles and one interception. David Long Jr. has 10 solo tackles and one sack. Meanwhile, Jevon Howard has 23 solo tackles. Hence, the Fins have the talent but need their players to execute, especially against good offenses.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if they continue to score at historic paces. Then, their defense must prevent Allen from burning them.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills finally emerged last weekend and possess an unbelievable offense led by one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going against a team that is the hottest in the league.

Allen has passed 728 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing 12 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Cook has rushed 44 times for 267 yards but has not scored a touchdown yet. Diggs has caught 25 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown. Also, Davis has nine receptions for 159 yards and two scores.

Allen passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing 10 times for 77 yards in the regular-season win over Miami while tossing 400 yards for two touchdowns while rushing eight times for 47 yards in the loss.

The defense has done well. However, they are dealing with some injuries. Leonard Floyd Jr. has four solo tackles and 3.5 sacks but may miss this weekend's game. Additionally, Micah Hyde is also dealing with an injury. Ed Oliver and Terrell Bernard have done well. Ultimately, Oliver has seven solo tackles and two sacks, while Bernard has 12 solo tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. The Bills hope these two can help the defense stay strong against one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The Bills will cover the spread if Allen can stay hot and not turn the ball over. Then, the Bills must stop this potent attack that Miami possesses.

Final Dolphins-Bills Prediction & Pick

The Bills won by exactly three times twice last season. Thus, expect something similar.

Final Dolphins-Bills Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills: -3 (-105)