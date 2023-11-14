Josh Allen, despite having belief in the Bills' ability to turn it around, knows that they must play with a greater sense of urgency.

The Buffalo Bills have endured a tougher 2023 season than everyone expected them to have; after finishing last year with a 13-3 record, the Bills entered their Week 10 clash against the Denver Broncos with a rather uninspiring 5-4 record. A matchup against Russell Wilson may be exactly what Josh Allen and company need especially when they're scrambling for answers on how to return to last season's form. Instead, all the Bills discovered on Monday night were more problems after suffering a heartbreaking 24-22 defeat.

The Bills were on the backfoot on Monday night against the Broncos, looking like the worse team for a considerable part of the game. Even Wilson, who has endured a rough stint in Denver, had a better night than Allen at the point of attack. The Broncos QB completed 24 of his 29 passes, two of which went for touchdowns, while tallying 193 yards. Meanwhile, Allen completed just 15 of his 26 passes, tallying 177 yards in the process, while throwing just one touchdown against two interceptions, an overall rough night for someone who was in MVP contention last season.

At this point, the Bills still remain within striking distance of the AFC East division lead, sitting 1.5 games behind the Miami Dolphins in the win-loss column after their latest defeat. Nevertheless, Josh Allen recognized that, despite remaining stern in his belief in his team's ability to right the ship, there's a greater sense of urgency for them to do so within the next few weeks lest they find themselves up against an insurmountable deficit in the postseason picture.

“I remain confident but it’s no secret the clock’s ticking. Gotta have some urgency now,” Allen said in his postgame presser, via Armando Salguero of OutKick.

Their Week 11 clash against the New York Jets might be a must-win affair already, especially when their schedule is only going to be more difficult from there. After squaring off against the Jets this coming weekend, the Bills will then face the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys in succession. This could be a stretch that makes or breaks their season, so Josh Allen will have to dig deep and turn in one MVP performance after another to lift the Bills out of their slump.