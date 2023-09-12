Most professional athletes — stars, especially — hold themselves to such a lofty standard. Their killer and perfectionist mentality is part of what sets them apart from the rest. This is certainly the case for Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who admits that he, indeed, fell short of the high standard to which he holds himself towards in their crushing 22-16 loss against the grief-stricken New York Jets on Monday night.

Allen, speaking to reporters after their heartbreaking defeat that ended in a punt return from Jets receiver Xavier Gipson, acknowledged how poorly he played and recognized how terrible the feeling of letting the whole Bills team down was for him at that given moment.

“It sucks when you feel like you’re the reason you lost a game and I was the reason we lost this game,” Allen said, per Matthew Bové of 7 News WKBW Buffalo.

Josh Allen, the quarterback who put up MVP-level numbers last season, simply did not have it against the Jets on Monday night. He completed just 29 of his 41 passes for a measly 236 yards (an average of 5.76 yards per pass attempt). To make matters worse, he faltered at the worst possible moments. He threw three interceptions against just one touchdown; two of those interceptions directly led to scoring drives for the Jets, as the Bills failed to capitalize on what were golden opportunities to score.

The Bills star, at the very least, refused to point fingers at others, instead pointing the finger at himself when diagnosing who let the team down the most.

“Same s**t, same place, different day. I hurt our team, cost our team tonight … I’m the reason we lost tonight,” Allen said, per Coley Harvey of ESPN.

Last year, Josh Allen struggled at MetLife Stadium as well, so maybe there's just something in the New Jersey air that saps the Bills star of his normal level of production. Whatever the case may be, Allen cannot put up a performance reminiscent of the one he had today if the Bills were to get their first win of the season against Jimmy Garoppolo and the 1-0 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.