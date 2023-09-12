New York Jets fans were put on a roller-coaster of emotions right in their team's very first game of the 2023 NFL season. Monday's game between the Jets and the Buffalo Bills started off on a somber note for New York, with Aaron Rodgers suffering an extremely concerning injury and it ended with a highlight, walk-off punt return touchdown by wide receiver Xavier Gipson.

Everyone was left stunned by Gipson's heroics, including Peyton and Eli Manning, who were doing Manningcast with fellow former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The ManningCast is left STUNNED by that Xavier Gipson punt return touchdown!! pic.twitter.com/vT4UKPVRyV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2023

Making the ending even more special is the fact that Gipson was an undrafted free agent who had doubts about his chances to make the final roster cut.

“From being worried he wouldn’t make the team to a moment football fans won’t forget. Incredible for Xavier Gipson,” posted JM Football on X (formerly Twitter).

“What a night… so many questions.. THE JETS ARE UNDEFEEATED,” said Pat McAfee, who simply couldn't believe what just happened at MetLife Stadium.

With Gipson taking the ball to the house, the Jets hammered out a 22-16 overtime victory to start the season with a 1-0 record. Zach Wilson orchestrated New York's offense on the field after Rodgers' exit and finished the game with 140 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 14-for-21 completions. But it was the Jets' defense that also truly carried the team, with New York intercepting Josh Allen thrice and sacking him five times.

The Jets can celebrate the win over the Bills before preparing for a Week 2 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington.