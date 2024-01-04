Dolphins DC sees Bills QB Josh Allen as a bigger, more imposing John Elway

When the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills in the final game of the 2023 regular season, the AFC East title will be on the line. After a two decade-long run dominated by Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots, the Bills have taken the title as the premiere team in the AFC East, winning the division each of the last three seasons. In large part, this has been due to the emergence of Josh Allen as a bonafide MVP candidate, full-on game wrecker, and at least in the eyes of Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, the reincarnation of a Pro Football Hall of Famer who won an MVP, five AFC titles, and two Super Bowls in his career.

“This guy,” Fangio said, “is the new John Elway on steroids.” After a pause, Fangio made sure to clear up any confusion, saying, “And I don't mean he's taking steroids.” (h/t Eric Edholm of NFL.com)

Vic Fangio went on to make his case, saying that even though Josh Allen and John Elway have, “different body types, different running styles,” they presented similar problems.

“Allen is just a beast of a guy, a physical specimen. Like John Elway was in the mid-80s to the mid-90s. (Allen is) just bigger, faster, cannon for an arm, tough. He's a dude.”

That's what Vic Fangio meant by “John Elway on steroids.”