Josh Allen entered the 2024 season as a potential fantasy bust, even with an impressive rookie at his disposal. But the key news out of Week 1 came in the form of a hand-injury scare that Allen downplayed.

Allen said it’s not a big deal, according to a post on X by Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News.

“Josh Allen says his hand is “fine.” He says he’ll “probably” get X-rays.”

Bills QB Josh Allen suffered hand injury against Cardinals

The injury occurred on a play where Allen scored a touchdown. Allen made the high-flying score, leaping over a defender and crashing into the end zone during the Bills' victory over Arizona.

The CBS broadcast showed Allen being tended to by athletic trainers. Later his hand and wrist area received tape. Also, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warmed up on the sideline.

But Allen returned to the quarterback office without missing a play. On the first snap after suffering the injury, he scrambled for a 9-yard gain.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Allen just plays within his own nature, according to The Buffalo News You Tube page.

“He’s a competitor,” McDermott said. “Never want anything to happen. There’s a balance there as always. We talk about that a lot.”

The decision to go high came at the last minute, Allen said, according to buffalobills.com.

“The first rushing TD, I lowered my shoulder because it was a cornerback,” Allen said. “The second time, I know it was Buddah (Baker). He's a good player, and he will lower the boom on you. So I decided to go up and over. Probably can't make a living doing that. But here we are.”

Allen said he liked the way the offense played throughout the game.

“We felt like we were rolling pretty well on offense,” Allen said. “It was great. Everybody is going to find a way to get their touches. It felt like every time I looked up, it was somebody new finding a way to get open and catch the ball. And I felt like (offensive coordinator) Joe (Brady) did a great job of calling the game.”