The Buffalo Bills remain to be among the top teams to watch out for in the coming 2023 NFL season, primarily because of their Josh Allen-led offense. The Bills quarterback is coming off another productive campaign but it appears that Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott is expecting so much more from the signal-caller.

“I’ve seen a different Josh Allen this season. He’s got a new sense of focus and determination,” McDermott said during Monday’s voluntary OTA at Orchard Park (h/t Chris Brown of One Bills Live).

Josh Allen and the Bills topped the AFC East division in 2022 but were not able to get over the Divisional Round hump again in the playoffs for the second year in a row, as they were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals. That painful loss to Joe Burrow and company is definitely a motivational fuel for Allen, who was the chief driver of the Bills’ offense in 2022 that ranked third in the NFL overall with 27.7 points per game.

That same season, Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns against 14 interceptions on a 63.3 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 762 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 carries.

McDermott knows what Allen is capable of on the field, and it could only get better for the Bills if the quarterback indeed has a much more intense focus on football this time. The Bills have made the NFL Playoffs in each of the last four seasons, nearly reaching the Super Bowl in the 2020 season when they lost in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.