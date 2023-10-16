Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen seemed a little banged up following a 14-9 win at home over the New York Giants Sunday night. Allen was seen entering the X-Ray room after the game but allayed fears of a serious injury when he spoke to reporters during the postgame press conference.

Josh Allen “just had some pictures” in the X Ray room. Throwing shoulder. Says “we’ll be alright” pic.twitter.com/rN909JFXgi — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 16, 2023

Josh Allen did not have one of his best games during the meeting with the Giants, as he went 19-for-30 for 169 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception, but it was good enough to tow the Bills to a victory. Allen stepped up when it mattered the most for Buffalo, as his laser pass to tight end Quintin Morris with a little under four minutes remaining in regulation put the Bills ahead for good.

The Week 6 showdown between the Bills and the Giants was not the most appealing to watch, but it was highly physical. Allen felt the Giants' defense even though he escaped with zero sacks absorbed. He also had a brief visit to the blue tent in the second period but returned to the game shortly thereafter.

Allen got a big hand as usual from star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who paced the Bills with 100 receiving yards on 10 receptions and 16 targets. Both of his touchdown passes were caught by unheralded weapons downfield in Morris and wide receiver Deonte Harty.

Allen's shoulder will be something to watch out for in the coming days. The Bills, who improved to 4-2, will have a week to rest and prepare for their next game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.