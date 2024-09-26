After their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen praised his current group of receivers for not caring about stats or touchdowns. Many saw Allen’s words as a commentary about former Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. During the offseason, the Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans to answer a contract dispute and deal with on-field antics. Diggs was known for his dramatic antics and would amp up the theatrics whenever he didn't feel he had enough targets in the game. So, after the Bills beat the Jaguars, it felt like Allen was taking a shot at his former teammate.

“It’s a fun and wonderful thing when you got a bunch of guys that don’t care about the stats; they don’t care about the touchdowns,” Allen said after defeating Jacksonville. “I think throughout practice, we’ve just had this mindset of like, ‘Hey, let’s just do things the right way and find ways to win football games. That’s what we’re doing right now.”

The words seem to more than speak for themselves. However, in the lead-up to Buffalo's Sunday Night Football tilt with the Baltimore Ravens, Allen decided to clear the air. Here's what he had to say.

What did Josh Allen say about former Bills teammate Stefon Diggs?

“I know there’s a lot of people talking out there. Again, I’m not trying to tear down anybody,” Allen said. “I’ve loved everybody that I’ve played with. You don’t have to tear other people down to build each other up. And we’re building each other up right now, and that’s all we’re trying to do and trying to stay together as a team. We’re really caring about each other and everybody in this building’s got that feeling.”

Allen then was asked what he was talking about.

“You know what I mean,” he said. “You know what I mean. Whether it’s former players. . . .”

Allen was then asked if he was talking about Diggs.

“Yeah, and again, I love 14, I still do,” Allen said. “But everyone wants to keep making this thing a thing. We’re so focused on what’s going on inside of our building and that’s the only thing we’re caring about right now.”

Diggs was traded to the Texans in April with a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round selection. The Bills received a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings). A former three-time Bills captain, Diggs led the team in targets and receiving yards each of his four seasons.