Despite an offseason replete with change and questions, the Buffalo Bills are moving forward like it is just business as usual. They went into Hard Rock Stadium and left with a decisive 31-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. Josh Allen did not have the monster game that the scoreboard might indicate (13-of-19 passing for 139 yards and one touchdown), but he is not concerned about that.

Actually, the star quarterback is delighted by what a modest individual statistical showing says most about the Bills, which is that they are unselfish and far deeper than people might have guessed.

“Guys don’t really care about the credit,” Allen said postgame, via ClutchPoints. “Our defense played extremely well today… On our side of the field, anytime we have that, the stats aren’t gonna look great for you. But the scoreboard will.”

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts for Bills

The 28-year-old continues to say all the right things, and he appears to be quite accurate in his assessment. The question of who will be the top pass-catcher in this offense has yet to be answered, with Khalil Shakir leading the way with five receptions for 54 yards in Miami, but Buffalo is manufacturing points all the same. Allen and the coaching staff wisely leaned on running back James Cook, who erupted for 95 total yards and three touchdowns.

To Allen's point, the defense helped set the tone in this triumphant road matchup. Ja'Marcus Ingram recorded two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six in the third quarter, and Christian Benford snagged one himself. The Bills prevented the Dolphins' high-powered offense from really getting into the next gear, keeping everyone but RB De'Von Achane in check.

It will be tough for Buffalo to truly celebrate this big team win, however, after seeing Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa suffer another concussion. Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and many others around the league are showing their support for the 2023 passing yards leader as he awaits a more thorough medical evaluation.

The Bills have a long break before hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 3. Maintaining an unselfish approach will be essential for them in this modified era of Buffalo football.