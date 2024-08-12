The Buffalo Bills are no underdog in the AFC. Buffalo is set to make another deep playoff run in 2024. They will need all the help they can get, including contributions from key rookies like Keon Coleman, if they are ever going to get past the Chiefs in the playoffs.

Josh Allen recently appeared on an episode of The Green Light Podcast with Chris Long. Allen said he saw Dez Bryant and Michael Thomas in Keon Coleman when he watched his college highlights.

“When he was going through his college tape I thought he was kind of a mix between like a Michael Thomas and a Dez Bryant,” Josh Allen said. “Obviously a big guy, great body control, and I think Dez and Michael Thomas have that great body control and I think he's up there with them. I think he's the best body control that I've seen, in terms of running to the right, jumping off his right, and getting left and then running left side jumping off his left and getting right. And I think that's his basketball background but again he's 6'4, I think he plays faster than what his 40 times says. I know everybody knocks him for that, but you know he's a gamer too, and he loves the game of football so um I'm excited to throw to him.”

Josh Allen needs Keon Coleman to replace Stefon Diggs in the Bills offense. Although Diggs was nowhere near the size of Coleman at 6’4 vs. 6’0. Coleman's size could unlock new possibilities for Buffalo's offense.

Coleman's perceived lack of speed (4.61 40-yard dash) is what caused him to tumble down draft boards. However, Coleman has already proved that he has quick burst off the line of scrimmage. In fact, he had a top running speed of 20.36 miles per hour, which is the fastest speed over the last two seasons for an incoming rookie wide receiver.

Here's hoping that Keon Coleman turns out to be everything that Josh Allen is saying he could be.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott does not hold back when discussing Buffalo's blowout preseason defeat against the Chicago Bears

Sean McDermott was not pleased with the team's preseason opener. Buffalo lost to Chicago 33-6 in a heavily one-sided game.

After the game, McDermott was clear on what went wrong.

“We didn't control the line of scrimmage from the jump, all the way down to one of the last series we had on offense, trying to get a first down on third-and-1 … and can't get a yard,” McDermott shared via ESPN.

McDermott emphasized that getting challenged is good in the preseason. It just can't continue into the regular season.

“That's where the challenge comes in. We've got to embrace that challenge. We've got a lot of work to do,” McDermott added.

McDermott also made it clear that the team did not live up to his expectations in the devastating preseason loss.

“I don’t care who we play, where we play, or what time the game is. There is a standard of play when you put the Buffalo Bills colors on,” McDermott stated with evident frustration.

Here's hoping that the Bills can rebound in their next preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.