Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills received good news following their devastating defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen “came out of the game in a good spot,” per Jon Scott.

Reports surfaced last week that Allen’s season could be over after enduring an elbow injury. At the very least, many people felt as if the star QB would miss a few games. But Josh Allen ultimately overcame the injury and played through the pain. He posted a gritty performance in Buffalo’s 33-30 overtime loss against the Vikings.

Josh Allen commented on the Bills’ loss following the game, per Matthew Bove.

“Losing sucks,” Allen said. “Sucks this way even worse. Horrendous second half. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better … It’s on me. Can’t have that.”

The Bills fell to 6-3 with the defeat. Josh Allen was able to still go 29-43 through the air with 330 passing yards and a touchdown. However, he was picked off twice. Regardless, he played through the ailment and gave Buffalo a chance to win. But in the end, the Bills’ defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson and the Vikings. Minnesota advanced to 8-1 with their crucial victory over Buffalo.

Josh Allen is reportedly still day-to-day in reference to practice availability. Barring a major injury setback, he is in line to start the Bills’ upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns. Buffalo will be aiming for redemption in that contest following the heartbreaking outcome of this past weekend.