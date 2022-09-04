Josh Allen gets real on ‘light bulb’ moment for Bills QB that started road to MVP play

Josh Allen might be the most impressive developmental success story in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills drafted the quarterback as one of the most raw prospects from the draft class. The physical tools were there: built like a tank, with a Howitzer for an arm, Allen had the potential to be a generational talent.

In the first few years of his career, though, Josh Allen looked far from the MVP-level player we’re seeing today. His decision-making was questionable, and his deployment was weird, to say the least. However, former Bills OC Brian Daboll did wonders in molding Allen into the wrecking ball that he is today.

It wasn’t all just Daboll’s work, though: the Bills QB had a hand in his own improvement. Speaking to Chris Simms on his podcast, Josh Allen revealed the “Eureka” moment he had in his career. He referenced a game against the New England Patriots as the moment he realized he could be better. (via Sports Illustrated)

“That would have been second year against the Patriots,” Allen said. “Three interceptions in that first half, get reamed on the sideline by (then-coordinator Brian Daboll, go out and get knocked out of the game. It was at that point I knew, I was like, ‘You know what, let’s trust the guys around me. I don’t need to make every single throw that I see.’”

The game Josh Allen is talking is the Bills’ first game against the Patriots in the 2019 season. The Patriots won that game 16 – 10, and Allen, as he said, was awful. Aside from the three INTs, Allen also got sacked four times for 31 yards. It was so bad, Allen was pulled for Matt Barkley.

Now, though, Josh Allen has become the best quarterback in the AFC East, and it’s not even close. We’ll see how far the QB can take his team next season.