The Buffalo Bills begin their NFL playoff journey Sunday, but another story is making big news in Buffalo. A billboard celebrating the upcoming wedding of Bills quarterback Josh Allen to actress Hailee Steinfeld is going viral.

Allen and Steinfeld famously got engaged in recent weeks, and the story has taken Buffalo by storm. Steinfeld is an Academy Award nominated actress, famous for starring in the movie True Grit and the Apple TV streaming show Dickinson. She has several other film and TV credits.

Steinfeld was scheduled to be in attendance for the Bills playoff game Sunday against the Denver Broncos. She's even scheduled to be wearing a custom-made Josh Allen coat for the game, which went viral on social media.

The Bills thumped the Broncos, 31-7, to advance in the AFC Playoffs.

Josh Allen says Hailee Steinfeld has a huge impact in his life

Allen and Steinfeld haven't officially set a date for their wedding, but the two already play a huge role in each other's lives. She has been seen at several Bills games since the two officially began dating in 2023. The two have been seen out in public as well.

“She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best,” Allen said about his relationship, per the Associated Press.

Steinfeld and Allen now have more to cheer for, as the Bills remain alive in the playoffs. Allen had a great game against the Broncos, throwing for 272 yards and two touchdowns. It's uncertain if he saw the billboard in Buffalo, but it certainly didn't hurt his performance.

The Bills dominated Denver in just about every way. Buffalo racked up 471 total yards of offense, while allowing just 224 yards. The Bills are looking for their first Super Bowl as a franchise.

Buffalo moves on to play the Baltimore Ravens in the next round. The Ravens defeated Pittsburgh Saturday night to advance.