For a moment, things got tense inside of Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In their Wild Card Round opener, the Buffalo Bills found themselves in a very early 7-0 hole after Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix connected with former college teammate Troy Franklin for a 43-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the game.

Slowly but surely, Buffalo overtook control of the game, taking a 10-7 lead into the halftime locker room and pushing that lead to 21-7 by the time the 3rd quarter ended thanks to a 4th down touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Ty Johnson that not only made it a two possession game, but also made Bills franchise history.

Expand Tweet

With that score, Josh Allen surpassed Jim Kelly as Buffalo's all-time leader in postseason touchdown passes. Kelly threw 21 touchdown passes in 17 career Playoff games. Allen threw his 22nd — and 23rd — career Playoff touchdown pass in just his 11th game in the postseason, further cementing his status as one of the greatest players in Bills franchise history.

Allen is just over 9,000 yards shy of Kelly's regular season yardage mark, and 43 passing touchdowns away from topping the Hall of Famer on the Bills' all-time touchdown list. If Allen eventually passes Kelly's mark of 237 regular season passing touchdowns, he'd join Cam Newton as the only players in league history to lead an NFL franchise in both career passing and rushing touchdowns.

In the end, Buffalo claimed a 31-7 win over Denver on Sunday afternoon, setting up a compelling Divisional Round matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens next weekend. It's likely that when the votes for league MVP are eventually tallied up, it will be Allen and Jackson who finish No. 1 and No. 2 in some order.